Altruism is best described as which of the following?
A
A method of coping with stress by avoiding social interactions
B
A tendency to act aggressively toward others to achieve personal goals
C
A process of learning through observation and imitation
D
A selfless concern for the well-being of others without expecting personal gain
Step 1: Understand the concept of altruism in psychology. Altruism refers to behaviors or actions that are motivated by a genuine concern for the welfare of others, without expecting any reward or benefit in return.
Step 2: Review each option given in the problem and compare it to the definition of altruism. For example, identify if the option describes selfless concern or something else like aggression, avoidance, or learning.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with the core idea of altruism. For instance, aggression toward others or coping by avoiding social interactions do not reflect selfless concern.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct description of altruism is the one that highlights acting out of selfless concern for others' well-being without expecting personal gain.
Step 5: Confirm that the chosen answer matches the psychological definition of altruism, ensuring a clear understanding of the term and its application.
