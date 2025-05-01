Which theory is considered a specific version of selective optimization with compensation in developmental psychology?
A
Socioemotional Selectivity Theory
B
Attachment Theory
C
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
D
Ecological Systems Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Selective Optimization with Compensation (SOC), which is a model in developmental psychology describing how individuals adapt to aging by selecting and optimizing their abilities while compensating for losses.
Review the given theories to identify which one aligns closely with the principles of SOC, focusing on how they explain adaptation and motivation in development.
Recognize that Socioemotional Selectivity Theory (SST) specifically addresses how people prioritize emotional goals and regulate social relationships as they age, which fits the selective optimization with compensation framework.
Compare the other theories: Attachment Theory focuses on emotional bonds, Cognitive Dissonance Theory on mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs, and Ecological Systems Theory on environmental influences, none of which are specific versions of SOC.
Conclude that Socioemotional Selectivity Theory is considered a specific version of selective optimization with compensation because it explains adaptive strategies in emotional and social domains during aging.
