Which of the following is true of children with absent fathers?
A
They are less likely to experience social difficulties than children with present fathers.
B
They show no differences in psychological development compared to children with present fathers.
C
They are at increased risk for behavioral and emotional problems compared to children with present fathers.
D
They consistently outperform their peers academically regardless of other factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which focuses on the psychological and developmental outcomes for children with absent fathers compared to those with present fathers.
Step 2: Recall research findings in developmental psychology that examine the impact of father absence on children's emotional, behavioral, and social development.
Step 3: Recognize that numerous studies indicate children with absent fathers are at a higher risk for behavioral and emotional problems, such as increased aggression, anxiety, and difficulties in social relationships.
Step 4: Note that the statement about children with absent fathers being less likely to experience social difficulties or showing no differences in psychological development is inconsistent with the majority of empirical evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that children with absent fathers are at increased risk for behavioral and emotional problems compared to children with present fathers.
