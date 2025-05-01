Students' ability to acquire phonemic awareness is not dependent on which of the following factors?
A
Exposure to spoken language
B
Opportunities for auditory discrimination practice
C
Quality of language instruction
D
The color of classroom walls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of phonemic awareness, which is the ability to recognize and manipulate the individual sounds (phonemes) in spoken words.
Identify the factors that typically influence phonemic awareness development, such as exposure to spoken language, opportunities for auditory discrimination practice, and quality of language instruction.
Recognize that these factors are directly related to auditory and language experiences, which are essential for developing phonemic awareness.
Evaluate the given options and determine which factor is unrelated to auditory or language experiences, noting that the color of classroom walls does not impact phonemic awareness.
Conclude that the color of classroom walls is not a factor affecting students' ability to acquire phonemic awareness because it does not influence auditory or language processing.
