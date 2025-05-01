In developmental psychology, what is the key difference between the concepts of population heterogeneity and state dependence when explaining individual differences in behavior over time?
A
Population heterogeneity suggests that stable individual traits account for behavioral differences, while state dependence argues that past behavior directly influences future behavior.
B
Population heterogeneity refers to temporary changes in behavior, while state dependence describes permanent personality traits.
C
Population heterogeneity focuses on environmental changes, whereas state dependence emphasizes genetic factors.
D
Population heterogeneity and state dependence both attribute behavioral differences solely to social context.
Step 1: Understand the concept of population heterogeneity. This refers to the idea that individual differences in behavior over time are due to stable, enduring traits or characteristics that vary across individuals in a population.
Step 2: Understand the concept of state dependence. This concept suggests that an individual's past behavior or experiences directly influence their future behavior, meaning behavior is shaped by previous states or conditions rather than fixed traits.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts by focusing on what drives behavioral differences. Population heterogeneity emphasizes stable traits as the source of differences, while state dependence emphasizes the influence of past behavior on future behavior.
Step 4: Recognize that population heterogeneity implies consistency in behavior due to inherent traits, whereas state dependence implies that behavior can change over time depending on previous experiences or states.
Step 5: Conclude that the key difference is that population heterogeneity attributes behavioral differences to stable individual traits, while state dependence attributes them to the direct influence of past behavior on future behavior.
