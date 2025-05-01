Face validity of a personality assessment technique refers to whether or not the test appears to measure what it claims to measure, based on a superficial examination.
A
The test appears to measure what it claims to measure, based on its content.
B
The test measures all aspects of the construct it is intended to assess.
C
The test produces consistent results over time.
D
The test accurately predicts future behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of face validity in psychological testing. Face validity refers to the extent to which a test appears, on the surface, to measure what it claims to measure. This is based on a subjective, superficial examination rather than statistical evidence.
Step 2: Differentiate face validity from other types of validity. For example, content validity assesses whether the test covers all aspects of the construct, reliability refers to consistency over time, and predictive validity concerns how well the test predicts future behavior.
Step 3: Analyze the given options by comparing them to the definition of face validity. Identify which option aligns with the idea of a test 'appearing' to measure the intended construct based on its content, without deeper empirical evidence.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct description of face validity is that the test appears to measure what it claims to measure, based on its content, which matches the superficial examination aspect.
Step 5: Conclude that the other options describe different types of validity or reliability, so they do not define face validity.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah