According to the science of psychology, a behavior is a(n):
A
internal thought process that cannot be measured
B
biological structure within the brain
C
observable action or response of an organism to its environment
D
unconscious motive that drives personality
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of behavior in psychology: Behavior refers to the actions or reactions of an organism, usually in response to environmental stimuli.
Recognize that behavior is something that can be observed and measured, unlike internal thoughts or unconscious motives which are not directly observable.
Eliminate options that describe internal processes or biological structures, such as 'internal thought process that cannot be measured' and 'biological structure within the brain', since these do not fit the definition of behavior.
Identify that 'observable action or response of an organism to its environment' aligns with the psychological definition of behavior because it emphasizes observable and measurable actions.
Confirm that the correct answer is the option describing behavior as an observable action or response, distinguishing it from internal or unconscious processes.
