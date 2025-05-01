Which of the following is true of attribution in psychology?
A
Attribution is only concerned with explaining one's own behavior, not the behavior of others.
B
Attribution refers to the process by which individuals explain the causes of behavior and events.
C
Attribution is a concept exclusive to biological psychology.
D
Attribution is unrelated to social perception and does not influence interpersonal interactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of attribution in psychology. Attribution is the process by which people explain the causes of behavior and events, whether their own or others'.
Step 2: Recognize that attribution is not limited to explaining only one's own behavior; it also involves interpreting the behavior of others.
Step 3: Note that attribution is a key concept in social psychology, particularly related to social perception and how we understand and interact with others.
Step 4: Understand that attribution is not exclusive to biological psychology; it spans various psychological domains, especially social psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that attribution refers to the process by which individuals explain the causes of behavior and events, influencing social perception and interpersonal interactions.
Watch next
Master Types of Attributions with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah