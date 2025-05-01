Which of the following statements is true about generating attributions for others' behavior?
A
When explaining others' behavior, people are more likely to consider situational factors than personal traits.
B
Attributions for others' behavior are rarely influenced by cultural background.
C
The process of generating attributions for others' behavior is unaffected by cognitive biases.
D
People often attribute others' behavior to internal characteristics rather than situational factors, a tendency known as the fundamental attribution error.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attribution in psychology, which refers to how people explain the causes of behavior, either by attributing it to internal traits (dispositional) or external situations (situational).
Recognize the fundamental attribution error, which is the common tendency to overemphasize internal characteristics and underestimate situational factors when explaining others' behavior.
Consider how cultural background can influence attribution styles, with some cultures more likely to consider situational factors than others, meaning attributions are indeed influenced by culture.
Acknowledge that cognitive biases, such as the fundamental attribution error, do affect the process of generating attributions, so the process is not unaffected by biases.
Evaluate each statement in the problem by comparing it to these psychological principles to determine which statement accurately reflects the fundamental attribution error.
