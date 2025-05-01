Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements describes regression?
Emily, a high-achieving student, has a huge crush on Jaxon,, a boy in her class who has a reputation for being a 'bad influence' and doing drugs. Rather than acknowledge her feelings, she begins acting rude toward him. What type of defense mechanism is this an example of?
According to Freud, during what stage does the Oedipal/ Electra complex form?