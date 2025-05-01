In social psychology, which specific attribute of a team player is most effective in removing ambiguity from tasks within a group setting?
A
High emotional intelligence
B
Adaptability to change
C
Clear communication skills
D
Strong motivation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying the attribute of a team player that helps remove ambiguity from tasks in a group setting.
Step 2: Define ambiguity in a social psychology context as uncertainty or lack of clarity about roles, expectations, or procedures within a group.
Step 3: Consider how each attribute affects ambiguity: High emotional intelligence helps manage emotions, adaptability helps adjust to change, strong motivation drives effort, but clear communication skills directly clarify information and expectations.
Step 4: Recognize that clear communication skills involve effectively conveying ideas, instructions, and feedback, which directly reduces misunderstandings and ambiguity in group tasks.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, clear communication skills are most effective in removing ambiguity because they ensure that all group members understand their roles and the task requirements.
