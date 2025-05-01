Which familiar saying is best supported by social psychological research?
A
Actions speak louder than words.
B
Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
C
You can't teach an old dog new tricks.
D
Birds of a feather flock together.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each saying in the context of social psychology. For example, 'Birds of a feather flock together' suggests that people tend to associate with others who are similar to themselves.
Step 2: Recall key social psychological theories and research findings related to social attraction and group formation, such as the similarity-attraction hypothesis, which states that similarity increases liking and social bonding.
Step 3: Analyze how the saying 'Birds of a feather flock together' aligns with empirical evidence showing that similarity in attitudes, values, and interests predicts friendship and group membership.
Step 4: Contrast this with the other sayings, evaluating whether they are supported by social psychological research. For instance, 'Actions speak louder than words' relates more to communication and behavior, but is less directly tied to social group formation.
Step 5: Conclude that the saying best supported by social psychological research is 'Birds of a feather flock together' because it reflects well-established findings about similarity and social attraction.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah