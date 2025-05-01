In social psychology, why might an individual use different language or communication styles when speaking to their boss compared to a friend?
A
Because communication style is determined solely by personality traits, not by context.
B
Because social roles and expectations influence how we communicate in different relationships.
C
Because language use does not change based on social context or relationship.
D
Because people always feel more comfortable with authority figures than with peers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social roles in social psychology. Social roles are the expected behaviors, norms, and communication styles associated with a particular position or status in society, such as being a boss or a friend.
Step 2: Recognize that communication style is influenced by the social context and the relationship between individuals. This means people adjust their language and behavior depending on who they are interacting with and the social expectations tied to that relationship.
Step 3: Consider how power dynamics and authority affect communication. When speaking to a boss, individuals often use more formal, respectful, or professional language to align with the expectations of that role.
Step 4: Contrast this with communication among friends, where the style is typically more informal, relaxed, and personal, reflecting the different social role and expectations in that relationship.
Step 5: Conclude that the reason for different communication styles is that social roles and expectations influence how we communicate in different relationships, rather than personality traits alone or a fixed communication style.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah