Which of the following scenarios best illustrates students helping each other remember information by paraphrasing?
A
One student reads aloud the textbook while others listen silently.
B
A group of students takes turns restating the main ideas from a lecture in their own words to help each other understand.
C
Students quiz each other using flashcards with exact definitions from the textbook.
D
Students copy notes word-for-word from the board during class.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of paraphrasing in the context of memory and learning. Paraphrasing involves restating information in one's own words, which helps deepen understanding and retention.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves students actively rephrasing or restating information rather than passively receiving or copying it.
Step 3: Identify that reading aloud while others listen silently is a passive activity for the listeners, not involving paraphrasing.
Step 4: Recognize that quizzing with exact definitions and copying notes word-for-word do not involve rewording or restating ideas in one's own words, so they are not examples of paraphrasing.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario where students take turns restating main ideas from a lecture in their own words best illustrates paraphrasing, as it involves active processing and helping each other remember information.
