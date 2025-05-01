Which type of encoding refers to the encoding of sounds in the structure of language?
A
Acoustic encoding
B
Structural encoding
C
Semantic encoding
D
Visual encoding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of encoding in psychology, which refers to the process of converting sensory input into a form that can be stored in memory.
Step 2: Recognize the different types of encoding: visual encoding (related to images), semantic encoding (related to meaning), acoustic encoding (related to sounds), and structural encoding (related to the physical structure of stimuli).
Step 3: Identify that the question asks specifically about encoding related to sounds in the structure of language.
Step 4: Recall that acoustic encoding is the process of encoding auditory information, such as the sounds of words and language.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct type of encoding for sounds in language is acoustic encoding.
