Reciprocal faith in others' intentions and behaviors is known as which of the following?
A
Self-efficacy
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Trust
D
Attribution
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key term 'reciprocal faith in others' intentions and behaviors'—this refers to a mutual belief or confidence that others will act in a reliable and positive manner.
Step 2: Review the provided options and their definitions: Self-efficacy is belief in one's own ability to succeed; Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Attribution is the process of explaining others' behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that 'trust' specifically involves a reciprocal expectation that others will behave in a trustworthy way, aligning with the idea of faith in others' intentions and behaviors.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit the concept of mutual confidence in others, focusing on the psychological meaning of trust.
Step 5: Conclude that the term describing reciprocal faith in others' intentions and behaviors is 'Trust'.
