According to scapegoat theory in psychology, what does the theory suggest about the way people assign blame for their problems?
A
People attribute their successes to external factors rather than internal abilities.
B
People are more likely to help those they perceive as similar to themselves.
C
People always take personal responsibility for their own failures.
D
People tend to blame an innocent out-group for their own frustrations or difficulties.
1
Understand that scapegoat theory in psychology explains a specific pattern in how people assign blame when facing problems or frustrations.
Recognize that according to scapegoat theory, individuals or groups under stress or experiencing difficulties often look for someone to blame as a way to cope with their negative feelings.
Identify that the theory suggests people tend to blame an innocent out-group, meaning a group that is different from their own, rather than taking personal responsibility or blaming internal factors.
Note that this blaming of an out-group serves as a psychological defense mechanism to reduce feelings of frustration or failure by projecting blame onto others.
Conclude that scapegoat theory highlights the social and psychological process where people displace blame onto others, especially those perceived as outsiders, rather than acknowledging their own role in the problem.
