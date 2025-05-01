In the context of attributions, a statement of a viewpoint supporting one side of an argument is called a:
A
ambivalent response
B
neutral observation
C
position statement
D
objective summary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'attributions' in psychology, which refers to how people explain the causes of behavior or events.
Step 2: Recognize that the question asks for the term used to describe a statement that supports one side of an argument.
Step 3: Review the options given: 'ambivalent response', 'neutral observation', 'position statement', and 'objective summary'.
Step 4: Analyze each option: an 'ambivalent response' shows mixed feelings, a 'neutral observation' is unbiased, an 'objective summary' is factual without bias, and a 'position statement' clearly supports one side.
Step 5: Conclude that a statement supporting one side of an argument is best described as a 'position statement'.
Watch next
Master Types of Attributions with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah