Damage to the prefrontal cortex or to the amygdaloid body can lead to alterations in emotional responses. Which brain region, when damaged, is most directly associated with changes in emotional regulation?
A
Occipital lobe
B
Prefrontal cortex
C
Cerebellum
D
Primary motor cortex
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of the brain regions listed: the occipital lobe is primarily involved in visual processing, the cerebellum in motor coordination, and the primary motor cortex in voluntary movement control.
Recognize that the prefrontal cortex is crucial for higher-order functions such as decision-making, impulse control, and importantly, emotional regulation.
Know that the amygdaloid body (amygdala) is involved in processing emotions, especially fear and threat detection, but it is the prefrontal cortex that modulates and regulates these emotional responses.
Identify that damage to the prefrontal cortex disrupts the regulation and control of emotions, leading to altered emotional responses, whereas damage to the amygdala affects emotional perception but not regulation as directly.
Conclude that among the options, damage to the prefrontal cortex is most directly associated with changes in emotional regulation.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah