The description of the intensity of a behavior is a part of its:
A
Magnitude
B
Latency
C
Frequency
D
Duration
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the term that describes the intensity of a behavior in psychology.
Recall the definitions of the options: Latency refers to the time between a stimulus and the start of a behavior; Frequency is how often a behavior occurs; Duration is how long the behavior lasts; Magnitude refers to the intensity or force of the behavior.
Identify that intensity relates to how strong or powerful a behavior is, which aligns with the concept of Magnitude.
Eliminate the other options because they describe different aspects of behavior (time-related or count-related), not intensity.
Conclude that the description of the intensity of a behavior is part of its Magnitude.
