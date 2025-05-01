Which of the following statements best reflects the universality of emotional experience in humans?
A
Most people will experience a wide range of emotions at some point in their lives.
B
Emotions are unique to each individual and are not shared across people.
C
Only certain cultures experience basic emotions such as happiness and sadness.
D
Emotional experiences are limited to childhood and rarely occur in adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of universality in emotional experience, which refers to emotions being common and shared across all humans regardless of culture or background.
Review the options given and identify which statement aligns with the idea that emotions are experienced broadly by humans.
Recognize that the statement 'Most people will experience a wide range of emotions at some point in their lives' reflects the universality of emotions because it acknowledges that emotions are common to all humans.
Evaluate the other options and note that emotions being unique to each individual, limited to certain cultures, or restricted to childhood contradict the concept of universality.
Conclude that the best reflection of universality is the statement emphasizing that most people experience a wide range of emotions throughout their lives.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah