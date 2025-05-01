Which of the following best completes the statement: feelings of sadness __________.
A
are always caused by external events
B
are a common component of the emotion of depression
C
cannot be influenced by cognitive processes
D
are unrelated to physiological changes in the body
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of feelings of sadness as an emotional experience, recognizing that sadness is a common human emotion that can arise from various causes.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement 'feelings of sadness are always caused by external events' by considering psychological research showing that sadness can also originate from internal cognitive processes, not just external stimuli.
Step 3: Consider the relationship between sadness and depression, noting that sadness is indeed a common component of the emotion of depression, which is a clinical condition characterized by persistent low mood and other symptoms.
Step 4: Analyze the claim that sadness 'cannot be influenced by cognitive processes' by reflecting on cognitive theories of emotion, which suggest that thoughts and interpretations can influence emotional experiences, including sadness.
Step 5: Examine the connection between sadness and physiological changes, understanding that emotions typically involve physiological responses, so feelings of sadness are related to bodily changes such as changes in heart rate or hormonal activity.
