Which of the following statements about physical attractiveness is false?
People who are physically attractive are always perceived as more intelligent than others.
Physical attractiveness can influence first impressions and perceptions of social competence.
Cultural standards of physical attractiveness can vary across societies.
Physical attractiveness may affect opportunities in employment and romantic relationships.
Step 1: Understand the concept of physical attractiveness in psychology, which refers to the degree to which a person's physical features are considered aesthetically pleasing or beautiful according to cultural and social standards.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully and analyze its validity based on psychological research and theories about physical attractiveness and social perception.
Step 3: Recognize that physical attractiveness can influence first impressions and perceptions of social competence, as supported by the 'halo effect' where attractive individuals are often attributed positive traits.
Step 4: Acknowledge that cultural standards of physical attractiveness vary widely across different societies, meaning what is considered attractive in one culture may not be the same in another.
Step 5: Understand that physical attractiveness can affect opportunities in employment and romantic relationships due to biases and social preferences, but it is not true that physically attractive people are always perceived as more intelligent than others, as intelligence perception is influenced by multiple factors beyond appearance.
