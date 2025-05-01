Which of the following is a situational factor that contributes to norm conformity?
A
The presence of a unanimous majority
B
A person's high self-esteem
C
A person's need for cognitive closure
D
An individual's strong moral convictions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of norm conformity, which refers to the tendency of individuals to align their attitudes, beliefs, or behaviors with group norms or expectations.
Identify what situational factors are: these are external influences or conditions in the environment that affect behavior, as opposed to internal factors like personality traits or personal beliefs.
Review each option and classify it as either a situational factor or an internal/personal factor. For example, 'a person's high self-esteem' and 'an individual's strong moral convictions' are internal factors, while 'the presence of a unanimous majority' is an external, situational factor.
Recognize that the presence of a unanimous majority creates social pressure in the environment, which is a classic situational factor known to increase conformity according to social psychology research (e.g., Asch's conformity experiments).
Conclude that among the options, the situational factor contributing to norm conformity is 'the presence of a unanimous majority' because it directly relates to the social context influencing behavior.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah