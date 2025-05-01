Which of the following statements is true about prostitution according to social psychology research?
A
Social psychology research shows that prostitution is only a result of individual psychological disorders.
B
Social psychology does not consider the impact of stigma or discrimination on individuals involved in prostitution.
C
Prostitution is influenced by social, economic, and cultural factors that shape individuals' choices and societal attitudes.
D
Prostitution is universally accepted and legal in all societies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of social psychology, which examines how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others, including societal norms and cultural contexts.
Step 2: Recognize that social psychology research on prostitution focuses on the broader social, economic, and cultural factors rather than solely on individual psychological disorders.
Step 3: Consider the role of stigma and discrimination, which social psychology acknowledges as significant influences on the experiences and social treatment of individuals involved in prostitution.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements by comparing them to social psychology principles: the idea that prostitution is only due to individual disorders is too narrow; ignoring stigma contradicts social psychology's focus on social influence; universal acceptance is factually incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement highlighting prostitution as influenced by social, economic, and cultural factors aligns best with social psychology research, as it reflects the complex interplay of societal attitudes and individual choices.
