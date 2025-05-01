Which of the following actions will likely endanger rather than protect someone's personal privacy?
A
Avoiding sharing location data with apps
B
Using strong, unique passwords for online accounts
C
Posting detailed personal information on public social media profiles
D
Adjusting privacy settings to limit who can view your posts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of personal privacy, which involves controlling access to your personal information and protecting it from unwanted exposure or misuse.
Step 2: Analyze each action in terms of whether it increases or decreases the risk to personal privacy. For example, avoiding sharing location data with apps generally protects privacy by limiting data exposure.
Step 3: Consider that using strong, unique passwords enhances security by preventing unauthorized access to online accounts, thus protecting privacy.
Step 4: Recognize that posting detailed personal information on public social media profiles exposes sensitive data to a wide audience, increasing the risk of privacy breaches.
Step 5: Note that adjusting privacy settings to limit who can view your posts helps control information access, thereby protecting personal privacy.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah