In the context of social psychology, how might settlement houses have helped the poor 'help themselves' during the late 19th and early 20th centuries?
A
By discouraging community involvement and focusing solely on government intervention
B
By isolating poor communities from outside influences to maintain traditional lifestyles
C
By providing educational programs and job training that empowered individuals to improve their own circumstances
D
By offering direct financial assistance without encouraging personal development
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of settlement houses during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which were community centers established to support poor urban populations.
Step 2: Recognize that settlement houses aimed to empower individuals by offering resources such as educational programs, job training, and social services rather than simply providing direct financial aid or isolating communities.
Step 3: Analyze how educational programs and job training provided by settlement houses helped individuals develop skills and knowledge, enabling them to improve their economic and social conditions independently.
Step 4: Contrast this approach with other options, such as discouraging community involvement or focusing solely on government intervention, which do not align with the empowerment philosophy of settlement houses.
Step 5: Conclude that the key way settlement houses helped the poor 'help themselves' was by fostering personal development and self-sufficiency through education and skill-building opportunities.
