In cognitive psychology, which phenomenon best explains why people believe they are fully in control when operating vehicles, even when external factors may influence their decisions?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Fundamental attribution error
C
Confirmation bias
D
Illusion of control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Illusion of Control' in cognitive psychology, which refers to the tendency for people to overestimate their ability to control events, especially in situations involving chance or external influences.
Step 2: Recognize that when operating vehicles, individuals often believe they have full control over the outcomes, even though external factors like weather, other drivers, or road conditions can affect their decisions and safety.
Step 3: Compare this phenomenon with other options such as Cognitive Dissonance (which involves conflicting beliefs), Fundamental Attribution Error (which relates to attributing others' behavior to personality rather than situation), and Confirmation Bias (which is the tendency to favor information that confirms existing beliefs).
Step 4: Identify that the 'Illusion of Control' best explains why people feel fully in control while driving despite external influences, as it specifically addresses overestimating personal control in uncertain situations.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct psychological phenomenon explaining this belief is the 'Illusion of Control'.
