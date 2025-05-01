Which of the following scenarios best illustrates Tolman's views on purposive behavior?
A
A rat navigates a maze and, after several trials, takes a shortcut to reach the food, demonstrating goal-directed learning.
B
A student memorizes a list of words by repeating them aloud without understanding their meaning.
C
A dog salivates automatically when it hears a bell that has been paired with food.
D
A person responds to a loud noise by jumping, showing a reflexive reaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Tolman's theory of purposive behavior, which emphasizes goal-directed actions and cognitive processes such as learning a mental map or forming expectations, rather than simple stimulus-response associations.
Identify that purposive behavior involves an organism acting with a purpose or goal in mind, often demonstrated by flexible problem-solving or adapting behavior based on experience.
Analyze each scenario to see if it reflects goal-directed learning or purposive behavior: memorizing words by repetition is rote learning, salivating to a bell is classical conditioning, and jumping at a loud noise is a reflexive response.
Recognize that the scenario where a rat navigates a maze and then takes a shortcut after several trials shows the rat has formed a cognitive map and is acting with the goal of reaching food efficiently, which aligns with Tolman's views.
Conclude that the rat's behavior best illustrates purposive behavior because it demonstrates learning that is goal-oriented and involves internal cognitive processes, not just automatic or reflexive responses.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah