In cognitive psychology, what is the tendency to focus on a single typical use of an object and ignore alternative uses called?
A
Confirmation bias
B
Mental set
C
Functional fixedness
D
Availability heuristic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a cognitive bias related to how people perceive and use objects.
Recall that 'confirmation bias' refers to the tendency to search for or interpret information in a way that confirms one's preconceptions, which is different from focusing on object use.
Recognize that 'mental set' involves approaching problems in a habitual way, often using strategies that have worked before, but it is not specifically about object use.
Identify that 'availability heuristic' is a mental shortcut where people judge the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind, unrelated to object use.
Conclude that the tendency to focus on a single typical use of an object and ignore alternative uses is called 'functional fixedness', a concept in cognitive psychology describing this specific limitation in problem-solving.
