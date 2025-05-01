Which of the following statements regarding preschool-age children is correct?
A
Preschool-age children consistently understand the concept of conservation of quantity.
B
Preschool-age children have fully developed abstract reasoning skills.
C
Preschool-age children are unable to form any social relationships with peers.
D
Preschool-age children typically develop the ability to use symbolic thought, allowing them to engage in pretend play.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the developmental stage of preschool-age children, typically ages 3 to 5 years, focusing on cognitive and social abilities during this period.
Step 2: Review the concept of conservation of quantity, which is the understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance. Note that preschoolers generally do not consistently grasp this concept; it usually develops later in the concrete operational stage.
Step 3: Consider abstract reasoning skills, which involve thinking about concepts that are not physically present. These skills are not fully developed in preschool-age children; they typically emerge during adolescence.
Step 4: Examine social development in preschoolers, who are capable of forming social relationships and engaging in cooperative play with peers, contrary to the statement that they cannot form any social relationships.
Step 5: Recognize that preschool-age children develop symbolic thought, which allows them to use symbols and engage in pretend play, a key cognitive milestone of this stage.
