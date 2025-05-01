A study showed that preschoolers' sociodramatic play predicted which of the following outcomes?
A
Improved social competence and peer relationships
B
Increased physical aggression
C
Lower academic achievement in elementary school
D
Delayed language development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sociodramatic play: It is a type of play where children engage in role-playing and social interactions, which helps develop social and cognitive skills.
Recognize that sociodramatic play is linked to social development, so consider outcomes related to social competence and peer relationships.
Evaluate each option by relating it to the effects of sociodramatic play: increased physical aggression, lower academic achievement, and delayed language development are less likely outcomes based on research.
Identify that improved social competence and peer relationships are positive social outcomes that align with the benefits of sociodramatic play.
Conclude that the study's finding that sociodramatic play predicts improved social competence and peer relationships is consistent with psychological theories on play and social development.
