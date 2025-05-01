In social psychology, the person who performs a behavior that serves as an example for others is called a ________.
A
model
B
observer
C
facilitator
D
confederate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about social psychology and the role of individuals in influencing others' behavior.
Step 2: Recall that in social psychology, when one person performs a behavior that others observe and may imitate, this person is often referred to by a specific term.
Step 3: Consider the options given: model, observer, facilitator, and confederate, and think about their definitions in social psychology.
Step 4: Recognize that an 'observer' is someone who watches but does not necessarily perform the behavior, a 'facilitator' helps or makes something easier, and a 'confederate' is someone who is secretly working with the experimenter.
Step 5: Identify that the term 'model' is used to describe a person who performs a behavior that others can learn from or imitate, making it the correct answer.
