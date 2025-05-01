Which of the following best describes precipitating factors in psychology?
A
They are protective factors that reduce the likelihood of developing psychological problems.
B
They are genetic predispositions that determine all aspects of behavior.
C
They are immediate events or triggers that lead to the onset of a behavior or psychological issue.
D
They are underlying reasons or long-term causes for behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'precipitating factors' in psychology, which refers to events or triggers that immediately precede and contribute to the onset of a psychological problem or behavior.
Differentiate precipitating factors from other types of factors such as protective factors, which reduce risk, and predisposing factors, which are long-term vulnerabilities like genetic predispositions.
Recognize that precipitating factors are distinct from underlying or long-term causes; they are more about what happens right before a psychological issue emerges.
Review examples of precipitating factors, such as a stressful life event or trauma that triggers symptoms of anxiety or depression.
Conclude that the best description of precipitating factors is that they are immediate events or triggers leading to the onset of a behavior or psychological issue.
