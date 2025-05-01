The four Cs of mental commitment include all of the following except:
A
Control
B
Creativity
C
Confidence
D
Challenge
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the 'four Cs of mental commitment' in psychology, which typically refer to key psychological factors that contribute to an individual's mental toughness and commitment.
Step 2: Identify the commonly accepted four Cs, which are usually Control, Commitment, Confidence, and Challenge. These represent the core components that help individuals stay focused and resilient.
Step 3: Review each option given in the problem: Control, Creativity, Confidence, and Challenge, and compare them to the known four Cs.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Creativity' is not traditionally included in the four Cs of mental commitment, whereas Control, Confidence, and Challenge are.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not belong to the four Cs, which is Creativity.
