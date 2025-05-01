Which of the following best defines emotion and distinguishes between primary emotions and learned emotions?
A
Emotion refers to thoughts and beliefs about feelings; primary emotions are those that are taught in school, while learned emotions are those felt naturally.
B
Emotion is a complex psychological state involving subjective experience, physiological response, and behavioral expression; primary emotions are universal and innate, while learned emotions are acquired through experience and culture.
C
Emotion is a physiological reaction to external stimuli; primary emotions are only experienced in childhood, while learned emotions develop in adulthood.
D
Emotion is a behavior that is always consciously controlled; primary emotions are less intense than learned emotions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of emotion in psychology. Emotion is generally considered a complex psychological state that includes three components: subjective experience (how we feel), physiological response (bodily reactions), and behavioral expression (how we show emotions).
Step 2: Recognize what primary emotions are. Primary emotions are universal and innate, meaning they are biologically hardwired and experienced by all humans regardless of culture. Examples include happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise, and disgust.
Step 3: Understand learned emotions. Learned emotions are those that develop through personal experience and cultural influences. They are not universal and can vary widely between different societies and individuals.
Step 4: Differentiate between primary and learned emotions by focusing on their origin: primary emotions are innate and universal, while learned emotions are acquired through socialization and cultural learning.
Step 5: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these definitions and distinctions to identify the statement that accurately reflects the psychological understanding of emotion and the difference between primary and learned emotions.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah