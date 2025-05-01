Which of the following best describes how fear is distinct from anxiety?
A
Fear is a response to an immediate, identifiable threat, while anxiety is a response to a vague or future-oriented threat.
B
Fear is a long-lasting emotional state, whereas anxiety is brief and situation-specific.
C
Fear and anxiety are both responses to immediate, identifiable threats.
D
Fear is only experienced in social situations, while anxiety occurs in physical danger.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of fear and anxiety in psychological terms. Fear is typically described as an emotional response to an immediate and identifiable threat, triggering a fight-or-flight reaction.
Step 2: Recognize that anxiety differs from fear in that it is a response to a vague, uncertain, or future-oriented threat, often without a clear or immediate danger present.
Step 3: Analyze the options by comparing them to these definitions. Identify which option correctly contrasts fear as an immediate response and anxiety as a future-oriented or uncertain response.
Step 4: Eliminate options that incorrectly describe fear and anxiety, such as those that confuse the duration of the emotions or the contexts in which they occur.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating that fear is a response to an immediate, identifiable threat, while anxiety is a response to a vague or future-oriented threat.
