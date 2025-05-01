Hostility is an outward expression of which emotion?
A
Joy
B
Fear
C
Anger
D
Sadness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hostility is a behavioral expression, meaning it is how an emotion is outwardly shown or acted upon.
Recall the primary emotions and their typical expressions: joy is expressed through happiness and smiling, fear through avoidance or anxiety, sadness through crying or withdrawal, and anger through aggression or hostility.
Identify that hostility involves aggressive or antagonistic behavior, which is commonly linked to the emotion of anger.
Recognize that while other emotions have different outward expressions, hostility specifically reflects the emotion of anger.
Conclude that hostility is an outward expression of anger based on the connection between aggressive behavior and the emotional state of anger.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah