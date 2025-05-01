According to research from dream studies, which of the following statements is most accurate about the emotional content of most dreams?
A
Most dreams are emotionally neutral and lack any strong feelings.
B
Most dreams are exclusively about real-life events.
C
Most dreams are positive and filled with pleasant emotions.
D
Most dreams are negative or contain unpleasant emotions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It asks about the emotional content of most dreams based on research from dream studies.
Recall key findings from psychological research on dreams, which show that dreams often contain emotional experiences rather than being emotionally neutral.
Consider the nature of emotions in dreams: Research indicates that negative or unpleasant emotions are more commonly reported in dreams than positive ones.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the research findings: Most dreams are not emotionally neutral, nor are they exclusively about real-life events, and they are not predominantly positive.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that most dreams are negative or contain unpleasant emotions, as supported by empirical dream research.
