Sleeping is an effect of __________, but agitation may cause a person to wake up.
A
the parasympathetic nervous system
B
the sympathetic nervous system
C
the endocrine system
D
the somatic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of the nervous system divisions: The parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for 'rest and digest' activities, promoting relaxation and sleep, while the sympathetic nervous system is involved in 'fight or flight' responses, causing alertness and agitation.
Identify that sleeping is associated with calming and restorative processes, which are functions of the parasympathetic nervous system.
Recognize that agitation, which can cause a person to wake up, is linked to activation of the sympathetic nervous system, as it prepares the body for action.
Eliminate options that do not directly relate to immediate sleep and wakefulness control: the endocrine system regulates hormones over longer periods, and the somatic nervous system controls voluntary muscle movements.
Conclude that sleeping is an effect of the parasympathetic nervous system, while agitation that causes waking is related to the sympathetic nervous system.
