Sleep plays a large role in many health problems, including which of the following?
A
Sickle cell anemia
B
Obesity
C
Color blindness
D
Hemophilia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of sleep in health by recognizing that sleep affects various physiological and psychological processes, including metabolism, immune function, and cognitive performance.
Step 2: Identify the health problems listed in the question: sickle cell anemia, obesity, color blindness, and hemophilia, and consider whether sleep is known to influence each condition.
Step 3: Recall that sickle cell anemia and hemophilia are genetic blood disorders, and color blindness is a genetic visual condition, which are generally not caused or significantly influenced by sleep patterns.
Step 4: Recognize that obesity is a condition strongly linked to sleep, as insufficient or poor-quality sleep can disrupt hormones regulating appetite and metabolism, increasing the risk of weight gain.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, obesity is the health problem most directly related to sleep, highlighting the importance of adequate sleep for maintaining a healthy weight.
