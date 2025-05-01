In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best describes the role of endorphins in emotion?
Endorphins are neurotransmitters that increase anxiety and stress responses.
Endorphins are neurotransmitters that reduce pain and can produce feelings of pleasure or euphoria.
Endorphins are enzymes that break down neurotransmitters in the synaptic cleft.
Endorphins are hormones that primarily regulate sleep cycles and circadian rhythms.
Step 1: Understand what endorphins are in the context of psychology. Endorphins are a type of neurotransmitter, which are chemical messengers that transmit signals across synapses between neurons.
Step 2: Recognize the primary function of endorphins. They are known to reduce the perception of pain by binding to opioid receptors in the brain, which can also lead to feelings of pleasure or euphoria.
Step 3: Differentiate endorphins from other substances. Unlike enzymes, which break down neurotransmitters, or hormones that regulate sleep cycles, endorphins specifically act to modulate pain and emotional responses.
Step 4: Connect the role of endorphins to emotion. Because they reduce pain and can induce pleasurable feelings, endorphins play a key role in emotional regulation, particularly in reducing stress and promoting well-being.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of endorphins in emotion is that they are neurotransmitters that reduce pain and can produce feelings of pleasure or euphoria.
