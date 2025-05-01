Your memory of how much fun you had last spring break is an example of which type of memory?
A
Procedural memory
B
Episodic memory
C
Implicit memory
D
Semantic memory
1
Understand the different types of memory: Procedural memory involves skills and actions, such as riding a bike; Implicit memory refers to unconscious memories; Semantic memory involves facts and general knowledge; Episodic memory is the memory of personal experiences and specific events.
Identify the nature of the memory in the question: Remembering how much fun you had last spring break is recalling a personal event or experience.
Match the memory type to the description: Since it involves recalling a specific personal event, it aligns with episodic memory.
Confirm that procedural memory and implicit memory do not fit because they relate to skills and unconscious memories, not personal experiences.
Conclude that the correct type of memory for recalling the fun you had last spring break is episodic memory.
