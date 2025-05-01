Which of the following is an example of cultural racism in a school curriculum?
A
Celebrating cultural holidays from various backgrounds throughout the school year
B
Including multicultural literature in the reading list
C
Teaching history exclusively from the perspective of one dominant cultural group while ignoring the contributions and experiences of minority groups
D
Offering language classes in multiple world languages to promote diversity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cultural racism, which refers to the ways in which the culture of a dominant group is promoted as the norm or superior, while the cultures of minority groups are marginalized or ignored.
Analyze each option to see if it promotes inclusivity and diversity or if it centers only on one dominant culture, thereby excluding others.
Recognize that celebrating cultural holidays and including multicultural literature are examples of promoting diversity and inclusivity, not cultural racism.
Identify that teaching history exclusively from the perspective of one dominant cultural group, while ignoring minority contributions, exemplifies cultural racism because it marginalizes other cultural narratives.
Conclude that the correct example of cultural racism in the school curriculum is the option that involves teaching history from only one dominant cultural perspective.
