Which of the following is a limitation of sociocultural approaches in cultural psychology?
A
They may overlook individual differences within cultural groups.
B
They ignore the influence of culture on behavior.
C
They provide a comprehensive explanation for all psychological phenomena.
D
They focus exclusively on biological factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core idea of sociocultural approaches in cultural psychology: these approaches emphasize how culture and social context influence human behavior and mental processes.
Recognize that sociocultural approaches do not ignore culture; rather, they highlight its importance, so the option stating they ignore culture is incorrect.
Consider that sociocultural approaches do not focus exclusively on biological factors; instead, they focus on social and cultural influences, so that option is also incorrect.
Note that sociocultural approaches do not claim to provide a comprehensive explanation for all psychological phenomena, as psychology is multifaceted and includes biological, cognitive, and individual factors.
Identify that a key limitation is that sociocultural approaches may overlook individual differences within cultural groups, meaning they sometimes generalize cultural traits without accounting for personal variability.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah