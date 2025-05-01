Which statement best describes pseudoscience in the context of psychology?
A
Pseudoscience is the study of behavior and mental processes using rigorous scientific methods.
B
Pseudoscience is a branch of psychology focused on understanding human cognition through controlled experiments.
C
Pseudoscience consists of claims or practices that appear scientific but lack empirical support and do not adhere to the scientific method.
D
Pseudoscience refers to psychological theories that have been thoroughly tested and supported by evidence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of pseudoscience in psychology. Pseudoscience involves claims or practices that seem scientific but do not follow the rigorous methods required in scientific research.
Step 2: Recognize that scientific psychology relies on empirical evidence, controlled experiments, and the scientific method to study behavior and mental processes.
Step 3: Identify that pseudoscience lacks empirical support, meaning it does not have reliable data or evidence to back its claims.
Step 4: Note that pseudoscientific claims often cannot be tested or falsified, which is a key criterion in scientific inquiry.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of pseudoscience in psychology is that it consists of claims or practices that appear scientific but lack empirical support and do not adhere to the scientific method.
