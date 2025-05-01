In the context of psychology, which of the following best defines the field of psychology?
A
The practice of diagnosing and treating physical illnesses
B
The analysis of chemical reactions in the human body
C
The study of historical events and their impact on society
D
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on understanding human behavior and mental processes.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology involves systematic observation, experimentation, and analysis to study how people think, feel, and act.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other fields such as medicine (which diagnoses and treats physical illnesses), chemistry (which studies chemical reactions), and history (which studies past events).
Step 4: Identify that the best definition of psychology is 'the scientific study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures both observable actions and internal experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option describing psychology as the scientific study of behavior and mental processes.
