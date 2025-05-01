Which of the following is not a reason commonly proposed for why humans possess an immaterial aspect according to philosophical perspectives on psychology?
A
Because the brain is composed entirely of immaterial substances
B
Because consciousness cannot be fully explained by physical processes alone
C
Because subjective experiences suggest the existence of a non-physical mind
D
Because free will is thought to require something beyond material causation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which statement is NOT a commonly proposed reason for humans having an immaterial aspect (such as a soul or mind) in philosophical psychology.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify the philosophical reasoning behind it. Common reasons include: consciousness not being fully explained by physical processes, subjective experiences implying a non-physical mind, and free will requiring something beyond material causation.
Step 3: Recognize that the statement 'Because the brain is composed entirely of immaterial substances' contradicts scientific and philosophical consensus, which holds that the brain is a physical, material entity.
Step 4: Conclude that this statement is not a commonly proposed reason for an immaterial aspect, as it incorrectly describes the brain's nature.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is the statement that claims the brain is composed entirely of immaterial substances, as it does not align with philosophical perspectives on why humans might possess an immaterial aspect.
