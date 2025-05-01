In developmental psychology, infants can only manage the good and bad aspects of themselves and of external objects by _____ them.
A
integrating
B
suppressing
C
projecting
D
splitting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'splitting' in developmental psychology, which refers to the infant's way of managing contradictory feelings or perceptions by separating good and bad aspects rather than integrating them.
Recognize that 'integrating' involves combining good and bad aspects into a cohesive whole, which typically develops later in psychological growth.
Note that 'suppressing' means consciously or unconsciously pushing away unwanted feelings, which is different from the early developmental process described here.
Understand that 'projecting' involves attributing one's own feelings or thoughts onto others, which is also distinct from the infant's management of internal and external objects.
Conclude that the correct term describing how infants handle good and bad aspects separately is 'splitting', as it reflects their early psychological defense mechanism.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah