In Bronfenbrenner's ecological systems theory, a person's macrosystem includes which of the following?
A
Cultural values, laws, and customs that influence an individual's development
B
Immediate family members and close friends
C
Interactions between a person's school and home environments
D
The specific settings where direct interactions occur, such as classrooms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Bronfenbrenner's ecological systems theory describes different layers of environmental influence on an individual's development, ranging from immediate surroundings to broader societal factors.
Identify the macrosystem as the outermost layer in this theory, which encompasses the larger cultural and social context that indirectly affects the individual.
Recognize that the macrosystem includes elements such as cultural values, laws, customs, and societal norms that shape the environment in which a person lives.
Differentiate the macrosystem from other systems: the microsystem involves direct interactions (like family and friends), the mesosystem involves interactions between microsystems (like school and home), and the exosystem includes settings that indirectly influence the individual.
Conclude that the correct description of the macrosystem is 'Cultural values, laws, and customs that influence an individual's development,' as it reflects the broad societal influences beyond immediate environments.
